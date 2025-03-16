DT
McLaren's Lando Norris wins wet and wild Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton finishes 10th 

McLaren’s Lando Norris wins wet and wild Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton finishes 10th 

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finishes second — 0.895 of a second behind Norris — after starting from third on the grid
AP
Melbourne, Updated At : 10:58 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Grand Prix. Reuters
McLaren’s Lando Norris has won a chaotic rain-affected Australian Grand Prix, his first at Albert Park, with the Brit just managing to stay ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen following a third safety car late in Sunday’s race.

Lewis Hamilton had a miserable Ferrari debut. The seven-time champion finished 10th and was annoyed by constant radio messages from his pit team.

Norris started the wet race, Melbourne’s first since 2010, from pole position. But, while he initially came under increasing pressure from Piastri, who set a series of fastest laps until his papaya team told him to hold position, the Australian spun at the penultimate corner on lap 44 with intensifying rain and dropped down the order - with a late race fightback to ninth, nabbing two points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second — 0.895 of a second behind Norris — after starting from third on the grid, and took advantage of Piastri’s misfortune and the final safety car and stops. Mercedes’ George Russell closed out the top-three.

The Melbourne race had a thrilling start with Racing Bull’s Isack Hadjar out on the formation lap, and Alpine’s Jack Doohan and Williams’ Carlos Sainz — who won here last year driving for Ferrari — crashing out on the opening lap.

There were just 14 finishers, after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso hit the turn eight barriers on lap 34, while Red Bull’s Liam Lawson and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto went into the barriers and out of the race 10 laps from home in treacherously wet conditions at the Albert Park circuit.

