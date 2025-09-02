DT
McMillan appointed full-time assistant coach of New Zealand women's team ahead of ODI World Cup

McMillan appointed full-time assistant coach of New Zealand women's team ahead of ODI World Cup

ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Wellington [New Zealand], September 2 (ANI): Craig McMillan has been named full-time New Zealand women's assistant coach after serving in a part-time role in the position for just over a year.

With his appointment "officially beginning this week", McMillan will work alongside head coach Ben Sawyer and batting coach Dean Brownlie. In a statement on Tuesday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said, "McMillan will dedicate his time solely to the White Ferns and the female Players of Interest programme."

As McMillan joins the women's team in a full-time role, he will step back from his successful commentary career and other coaching commitments. McMillan, who was part of the management during New Zealand women's team title-winning run in the T20 World Cup last year, expressed his delight at joining the side on a full-time basis.

"I'm over the moon to be in this role with the White Ferns. The women's game is going from strength to strength, and I'm excited to continue to work with our talented players and help them reach their goals. The last year has gone so quickly, and I've loved every minute of being part of a team that continues to improve, challenge one another, and does special things on the world stage," McMillan said in a statement by NZC.

He also assured that the New Zealand women's team's preparations for the ODI World Cup, which will be held later this year in India and Sri Lanka, are well underway.

"It's been a busy period leading into the 50-over World Cup. We've had a number of camps, including one in Chennai, which exposed the players to Indian conditions like what they'll face in October-November. The team is pumped to get back to India and take on another World Cup," he concluded.

The Women's ODI World Cup is scheduled to run from September 30 to November 2. The New Zealand women's team will begin its campaign against the defending champions, Australia, on October 1 in Indore. NZC will unveil the squad for the marquee event on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

