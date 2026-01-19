Md Nawab wins Pre-Qualifying I, 27 players qualify for final stage

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], January 19 (ANI): Md Nawab of Patna came up with an even-par 72 in round two to total one-under 143 and thus win Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2026, being played at the in Ahmedabad.Kensville Golf and Country Club

From a total field of 141 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 27 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at six-over 150.

Forty-five-year-old seasoned professional Md Nawab (71-72), who was overnight tied second and two shots off the lead, mixed three birdies and three bogeys in round two. After two late bogeys, Nawab managed to finish the round well with a chip-in birdie on the 18th.

Nawab said, "My chipping and putting stood out over the last two days. I was also quite accurate with my iron shots. My chip-in from the bunker for a birdie on the closing 18th today summed up the week for me.

"I would like to credit my elder brother and mentor Md Islam, for helping me improve my game. I also thank my good friend and fellow professional Om Prakash Chouhan for all his insight and guidance that also contributed to my performance here in Ahmedabad."

Amateur Aryav Shah (71-73) and Uganda's Marvin Kibirige (71-73) tied second place at even-par 144. (ANI)

