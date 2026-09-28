Medal-less Asian Games for Manu Bhaker; Esha Singh makes final

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will return empty-handed from the Asian Games after failing to qualify for the final of the 25m air-pistol event but Esha Singh kept India in the medal hunt by making the final-eight here on Monday.

Manu could manage a score of 579 only that was not good enough to carry her into the final as she finished 11th. Esha scored 580 with 22 'X's.

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It turned out to be one of the most forgettable multi-discipline campaigns for Manu as she flopped in the women's 10m air pistol event earlier in the competition, finishing fifth.

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India were in contention for a medal in the team event but Rahi Sarnobat missed a shot at the crucial juncture which proved costly.

Sarnobat had a disastrous score of 39 in the fourth series (each series comprise five shots) and India, who could have finished on the podium, were decisively knocked out of contention.

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Sarnobat finished 30th with a poor score of 568.