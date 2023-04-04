Medvedev ready for clay swing

Miami, April 3

Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he will try to keep his sensational start to the year going as the tour shifts to the claycourt season, but said he is realistic about his prospects on a surface where he has enjoyed far less success.

The Russian called himself a “hardcourt specialist” at Indian Wells last month while complaining about the slow speed of the courts and it is hard to argue with his expertise. He won his fourth hardcourt event of the year in Miami on Sunday with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Jannik Sinner and his lone Grand Slam title came on the US Open’s concrete courts in 2021.

“I love hardcourts. If it would be my choice, it would be only hardcourts,” he told reporters. “I feel the best at my game on hardcourts. Even if I know that I can play well enough on the grass and clay, on hardcourts I feel the most fluid. I can play not my best tennis but still win the matches. That’s a big difference.”

The vanquished Sinner even joked that perhaps the European clay could help slow down the hard-hitting Medvedev, who claimed titles in Doha, Rotterdam and Dubai and finished runner-up at Indian Wells before his triumph in Miami.

“Now clay season starts so let’s see how you do there, but I wish you all the best,” Sinner said with a smile during the trophy ceremony. — Reuters

