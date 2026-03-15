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Home / Sports / Medvedev stuns Alcaraz; Sabalenka reaches Indian Wells final

Medvedev stuns Alcaraz; Sabalenka reaches Indian Wells final

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ANI
Updated At : 07:55 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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California [US], March 15 (ANI): World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a straight-sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles semifinal, while top seed Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the women's final at the Indian Wells Open in California.

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In the men's singles semi-final, Medvedev ended Alcaraz's campaign with a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory in a high-intensity clash.

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The Russian broke early in the opening set and maintained control throughout, while Alcaraz pushed the contest into a tie-break in the second set before Medvedev sealed the win. The defeat ended Alcaraz's strong run at the tournament, denying him a chance to progress to the final as Medvedev secured a spot in the championship match.

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Medvedev will now face World number two Jannik Sinner in the final after the Italian defeated Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4 in the other men's semifinal. Sinner delivered a dominant performance, using his powerful groundstrokes and aggressive play to overcome the German and reach the final.

In the women's singles semifinals, top-seeded Sabalenka continued her impressive form with a straight-sets victory over Linda Noskova, winning 6-3, 6-4. The Belarusian relied on her strong serve and attacking game to control the match and secure a place in the title clash.

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Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in the final after the Kazakh player defeated Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-4 in the other semifinal. Rybakina held her nerve in key moments, breaking late in the first set and maintaining the advantage in the second to progress. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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