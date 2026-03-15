Medvedev stuns Alcaraz; Sabalenka reaches Indian Wells final

California [US], March 15 (ANI): World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a straight-sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles semifinal, while top seed Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the women's final at the Indian Wells Open in California.

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In the men's singles semi-final, Medvedev ended Alcaraz's campaign with a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory in a high-intensity clash.

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The Russian broke early in the opening set and maintained control throughout, while Alcaraz pushed the contest into a tie-break in the second set before Medvedev sealed the win. The defeat ended Alcaraz's strong run at the tournament, denying him a chance to progress to the final as Medvedev secured a spot in the championship match.

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Medvedev will now face World number two Jannik Sinner in the final after the Italian defeated Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4 in the other men's semifinal. Sinner delivered a dominant performance, using his powerful groundstrokes and aggressive play to overcome the German and reach the final.

In the women's singles semifinals, top-seeded Sabalenka continued her impressive form with a straight-sets victory over Linda Noskova, winning 6-3, 6-4. The Belarusian relied on her strong serve and attacking game to control the match and secure a place in the title clash.

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Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in the final after the Kazakh player defeated Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-4 in the other semifinal. Rybakina held her nerve in key moments, breaking late in the first set and maintaining the advantage in the second to progress. (ANI)

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