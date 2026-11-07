Meet Car Nicobar’s IS Bridney: How daughter of a coconut farmer is pedalling to excellence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 7 (ANI): Every champion has a story behind a medal. For 16-year-old IS Bridney from Car Nicobar, that story is one of determination, family sacrifices, a coach's belief and an institutional support system that refused to let geographical barriers limit her dreams.

At the 78th senior, 55th junior and 41st sub-junior nationals track cycling championships, held at Khelgaon, Ranchi, Jharkhand, on November 3, 2026, Bridney achieved a remarkable milestone. Competing in the sub-junior girls' 500m Individual Time Trial, she clocked 37.479 seconds, breaking the previous record of 38.700 seconds, held by Trisha Paul, who has medalled at the Asian Cup and Asian Track Cycling Championships, as per a press release.

For a teenager who began her sporting journey without access to a cycling velodrome or competition-standard facilities, the gold-winning effort with a national record represents much more than a medal. It is the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance.

"I was in good shape during my training under coach Vishwajit Balkrishna Sutar at SAI, Car Nicobar. I was expecting to perform well, but I never thought of the national record. I just tried to perform at my best," Bridney told SAI Media.

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Bridney hails from Kinyuka village in Car Nicobar and belongs to a modest family. Her mother, Junia, is a homemaker, while her father, Ruther, earns a livelihood through coconut farming and the sale of copra. For a family dependent on traditional farming and limited means, supporting a child's sporting ambitions has not always been easy.

Yet, her parents stood behind her dream. Initially interested in football and the 100-metre sprint, Bridney discovered her potential in cycling during selection trials in November 2022. Coach Sutar recognised her promise and introduced her to the sport. She was subsequently inducted into the SAI Training Centre in Car Nicobar in 2023, where she received foundational training and developed her cycling skills.

The journey was far from straightforward. STC Car Nicobar did not have a cycling velodrome or all the competition-standard equipment required to prepare an athlete for national-level events. Recognising Bridney's potential, Sutar took personal initiative to bridge these gaps.

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The coach arranged competition-grade equipment through his former trainees in Thiruvananthapuram and Kolhapur, Maharashtra, ensuring that the lack of local facilities would not prevent Bridney from competing at the highest level.

Her successive national performances, including gold medals at the National Track Cycling Championship in Chennai in 2024-25 and the Team Sprint event at the School National Championships in Ranchi, further strengthened the belief in Bridney’s potential.

Sutar's contribution went beyond coaching. His efforts to identify talent, arrange essential equipment and find solutions to infrastructural limitations ensured that Bridney received opportunities to develop despite the challenges of training on a remote island.

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Recognising the challenges faced by STC Car Nicobar, SAI NCOE Kolkata played a crucial role in strengthening Bridney's training ecosystem. Financial, administrative and technical assistance helped address essential infrastructure and equipment gaps, ensuring that her talent received the support it deserved. The training camps in Thiruvananthapuram and Ranchi, nutritional awareness sessions and technical guidance from coaches helped create a more structured preparation environment.

The journey demonstrates how an effective sports development system can connect grassroots centres in remote regions with the resources and opportunities required to nurture national-level talent. By strengthening the training ecosystem and supporting the efforts of grassroots coaches, SAI NCOE Kolkata helped create a pathway for Bridney to realise her potential.

Consistency behind the national record.

Bridney's latest achievement is not an overnight success. During the 2025-26 season, she secured silver in the Under-16/Sub-Junior Girls category at the National Track Cycling Championship in Rudrapur, competing against strong riders from across the country, including Maharashtra's Abha Soman. She also won silver medals at the School Nationals.

At Ranchi, she went a step further, outperforming leading competitors, including Florence Devi of Manipur, Gayatri Tambvekar of Maharashtra and Diksha of Rajasthan, to establish the new national record.

Approximately three months ago, Bridney was selected under the SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) scheme at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. She is currently training there under foreign coach Mark Pakker, gaining access to specialised coaching and a higher level of competitive preparation. Bridney’s ambition is to represent India on the international stage and win a medal at the Asian Games.

Bridney remains deeply grateful to Sutar, who introduced her to cycling and stood by her throughout the early stages of her career. "I would not have reached this stage if my coach (Sutar) had not introduced me to cycling. Without that first opportunity from him, my journey would not have been possible. Whatever I have achieved so far, his contribution has been immense," she said.

Assessing her prospects, Sutar expressed confidence in the young cyclist's abilities.

"In my personal assessment, Bridney possesses tremendous talent, determination and potential. I strongly believe that with proper training, facilities and continued support, she has the ability to win a medal at the World Championships one day," he told SAI Media.

From the coconut farms of Kinyuka village to the national record books in Ranchi, Bridney's journey is a reminder that sporting champions can emerge from the most unexpected corners of the country. Behind her record are a family's faith, a coach's unwavering commitment and an institutional support system that helped turn limited opportunities into meaningful possibilities.

Her story is not just about how fast Bridney can ride 500 metres. It is about how far determination, dedicated coaching and the right sporting ecosystem can take a young girl from a remote island. Beyond barriers, Bridney is now racing towards a bigger dream, bringing glory to India. (ANI)

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