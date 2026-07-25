Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar scripted history on Saturday by becoming India's first medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight event in Glasgow.

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But beyond the medal, it is the Bihar athlete's inspiring journey from battling polio and poverty to standing on an international podium that has captured the nation's imagination.

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The 22-year-old para athlete delivered lifts of 181 kg and 190 kg before narrowly missing his third attempt at 196 kg. His effort earned him 130.9 points, securing the bronze medal and opening India's account at the Games.

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Jhandu Kumar's journey: From polio to Commonwealth Games medal

Born in Harnaut village in Bihar's Nalanda district, Jhandu Kumar contracted polio as a child, leaving him with a permanent disability in his legs. Despite the physical setback, he remained determined to pursue a career in sports.

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Raised in a financially struggling family, Kumar's father worked as a vegetable vendor, while the young athlete often helped support the household. Limited resources never deterred him from chasing his dream of representing India.

Started with athletics before switching to powerlifting

Interestingly, para powerlifting was not Kumar's first sport.

He initially competed in shot put and discus throw, winning medals at district and state-level competitions. Recognising his exceptional upper-body strength, his coaches encouraged him to shift to para powerlifting—a decision that transformed his sporting career.

COVID struggles: Worked as e-rickshaw driver to support family

Kumar's path to international success was far from easy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he reportedly worked as an e-rickshaw driver to earn money for his family. According to reports, he later sold the vehicle to finance his training and participation in competitions, choosing to invest in his sporting ambitions despite severe financial hardship.

National records paved way for Commonwealth success

Before his Commonwealth Games breakthrough, Kumar had already established himself as one of India's top para powerlifters.

In 2025, he set a national record by lifting 205 kg, and later improved it to 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games, emerging as one of India's strongest medal prospects heading into Glasgow.

His bronze medal is another milestone in Indian para sports and underlines the country's growing strength in international para competitions.

A medal that inspires millions

Jhandu Kumar's achievement is about far more than a bronze medal.

His journey, from a child affected by polio, to surviving financial hardship, to becoming India's first medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2026, stands as a powerful example of resilience, sacrifice and determination.

As India's campaign in Glasgow gathers momentum, Kumar's story is expected to remain one of the defining moments of the Games, inspiring young athletes across the country to pursue their dreams regardless of the obstacles they face.

Key Highlights

Jhandu Kumar won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

He became India's first medallist at the Glasgow Games.

The Bihar athlete overcame polio and financial hardship to reach the international stage.

Kumar lifted 181 kg and 190 kg, finishing with 130.9 points.

He had earlier set national records of 205 kg and 206 kg in para powerlifting.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he reportedly worked as an e-rickshaw driver before selling the vehicle to continue his training.