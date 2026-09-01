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Home / Sports / Meet Keralam's 'Lamine Yamal': Kollam schoolboy's uncanny resemblance to Spanish star goes viral

Meet Keralam's 'Lamine Yamal': Kollam schoolboy's uncanny resemblance to Spanish star goes viral

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ANI
Updated At : 01:42 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Kollam (Keralam) [India], September 1 (ANI): At first glance,he could easily be mistaken for Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal arriving in Keralam. The face, hairstyle and smile bear an uncanny resemblance to the football sensation. But a closer look reveals that this is Keralam's own 'Yamal ', 15-year-old Allen James from Chakkuvally in Kollam.

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Allen has now become a local social media sensation, with his striking resemblance to Yamal drawing widespread attention. Although people had pointed out the similarity earlier, a video featuring Allen, filmed and shared by block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar, brought the resemblance to a much wider audience.

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Videos of Allen wearing a Yamal jersey further fuelled the interest. One of the videos posted by Manohar has garnered more than 14 million views on Instagram.

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But Allen's connection with football goes beyond his appearance. A Class 10 student of Peruvazhi Government High School, he is an active member of his school football team and plays in defence. While Yamal is known for his attacking exploits, Allen prefers to operate in the defensive line.

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Football runs in the family, with his brother also playing the sport. Allen is a passionate fan of Lionel Messi and Argentina, even though he has developed a special admiration for Yamal.

The sudden social media attention has brought a noticeable change in Allen's life. From having around 200 followers on social media, his following has now crossed 20,000. He is also being invited to local events as a guest, with people eager to meet Keralam's lookalike of the Spanish star.

"Many people have been telling me since long ago that I look like Yamal, but I never really paid much attention to it. I suddenly became noticed around the World Cup. After the video went viral, my life changed. I would love to receive a message from Yamal. People in my locality are very happy. I also hear jokes and comments on social media, but I don't take them seriously," Allen said.

"I have been playing football since childhood. I prefer playing in defence. I like Yamal, but Messi and Argentina are my favourites," he added.

Despite the attention and occasional online trolling, Allen says he is enjoying the unexpected popularity. His biggest wish now is to hear directly from the footballer he resembles.

For the young footballer from Chakkuvally, one viral video has turned a familiar resemblance into an unexpected taste of stardom -- and he is now waiting for a message from the real Lamine Yamal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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