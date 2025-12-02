DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Meeting held in Hyderabad for Lionel Messi's Dec 13 visit, city gears up for GOAT Tour extravaganza

Meeting held in Hyderabad for Lionel Messi's Dec 13 visit, city gears up for GOAT Tour extravaganza

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): A meeting was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday to see arrangements for Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's upcoming visit to the city on December 13, as part of his highly anticipated GOAT Tour.

Advertisement

Messi will travel to four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, making the tour even more special for fans across the country.

Advertisement

The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India. After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Parvathi Reddy, Chief Patron and Advisor, The GOAT Tour Hyderabad; Satadru Dutta, Chief Promoter, The GOAT Tour India; Christopher Flannery, International Tour Adviser; Pablo Negre, Personal Manager, Lionel Messi; and Dr. Rohin Reddy, Coordination Committee member.

The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans, as Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as one of the official host cities for the GOAT Tour of India 2025, featuring the Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

With Hyderabad now on board, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, the West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, the North (Delhi) on December 15.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the official poster for the Hyderabad edition of the tour, marking the city's official entry into the nationwide celebration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts