Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): A meeting was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday to see arrangements for Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's upcoming visit to the city on December 13, as part of his highly anticipated GOAT Tour.

Messi will travel to four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, making the tour even more special for fans across the country.

The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India. After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Parvathi Reddy, Chief Patron and Advisor, The GOAT Tour Hyderabad; Satadru Dutta, Chief Promoter, The GOAT Tour India; Christopher Flannery, International Tour Adviser; Pablo Negre, Personal Manager, Lionel Messi; and Dr. Rohin Reddy, Coordination Committee member.

The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans, as Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as one of the official host cities for the GOAT Tour of India 2025, featuring the Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

With Hyderabad now on board, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, the West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, the North (Delhi) on December 15.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the official poster for the Hyderabad edition of the tour, marking the city's official entry into the nationwide celebration. (ANI)

