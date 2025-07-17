Meghalaya Governor felicitates Wushu cadets of Boys Sports Company, ARC

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 17 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor, CH Vijayashankar, on Wednesday felicitated the distinguished Wushu cadets of the Boys Sports Company, Assam Regimental Centre (ARC), Shillong, in a special ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

According to a release from Meghalaya's Governor Secretariat, these young athletes were honoured for their outstanding performances and dedication to the martial art of Wushu by excelling in various Wushu National and International sporting events, bringing honour to their regiment and the northeastern region.

The Assam Regimental Centre has an old association with the Raj Bhavan, as it was established in 1941 in the Raj Bhavan itself, during the Second World War to fight on the eastern front. Brigadier Vikas Rai Shandilya presented the Governor with a souvenir picture representing the age-old collaboration, the release said.

Brigadier Vikas and Lt. Col. Manoj Kumar Chand briefed the Governor about the Assam Regiment Centre's initiatives in Wushu, Football and various sports.

The Governor lauded the team of officers and cadets for their commitment and fortitude, emphasising the significance of discipline and resilience in shaping young champions.

Addressing the cadets, he said: "Your achievements in Wushu reflect not just personal excellence but embody the spirit of service, discipline and national pride. It is heartening to see you uphold the highest standards of sporting excellence under the aegis of the Assam Regimental Centre."

Following the ceremony, the cadets were guided on an educational tour of Raj Bhavan. They were introduced to the architectural history of the building, its role in state governance, and the values of leadership and civic duty that it represents. In his remarks, the Governor underscored the importance of promoting indigenous sports, such as Wushu, to harness youth potential and foster national identity through athletic endeavours.

The Governor's felicitation and Raj Bhavan tour reflect the Meghalaya Raj Bhavan's ongoing commitment to encouraging sporting talent and celebrating the achievements of its young citizens. (ANI)

