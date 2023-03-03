Meghalaya MLA coach, focus on election results, not football

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Riyadh, March 2

One would imagine that having qualified for the Santosh Trophy final for the first time ever, the Meghalaya team players would have nothing but football on their mind.

However, a day after stunning former champions Punjab 2-1 in the semifinals, the Meghalaya players were busy tracking the results of the state elections back home.

“It was natural for us to check up on what was happening back home. Most of us were busy with our phones, trying to find out what was happening in our area,” said Donald Diengdoh, who had made the assist in Sheen Sohktung’s winner.

The most tensed up member of the Meghalaya contingent was Eugeneson Lyngdoh. The former India international midfielder is the assistant coach of the team. Lyngdoh was the sitting MLA from Mawphlang constituency. He stepped into this role for a year after his father and sitting legislator Syntar Klas Sunn passed away in 2021 due to Covid-19. The reluctant politician stepped away and the seat was handed over to United Democratic Party’s Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah, who won by 104 votes.

“It was nail-biting. It was a relief because the people who had faith in me helped him win and it means we have not disappointed the people,” said Lyngdoh, who has decided to carry forward his father’s legacy of helping football grow in his state.