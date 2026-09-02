New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed former India international Mehrajuddin Wadoo as the head coach of the India U17 men's national team.

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According to the AIFF website, Wadoo, 42, has taken charge of the team as the Blue Colts began their preparatory camp in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday. The camp is currently in its trial phase as preparations begin for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers.

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India have been drawn in Group E of the Qualifiers, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20. The Blue Colts will face hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam in the group.

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An AFC Pro Licence holder, Wadoo brings considerable experience as both a player and coach. He most recently served as head coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club and has previously been head coach of Real Kashmir FC and Sudeva Delhi FC.

As a player, Wadoo represented the Indian national team and was part of the squad that won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, and went on to represent the country at the AFC Asian Cup in 2011. He also won the SAFF Championship in 2005, the Nehru Cup in 2007 and 2009, and was part of the Chennaiyin FC side that won the ISL title in 2015.

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Wadoo said he was honoured to lead the India U17 team, stressing the importance of the age group and the need to create an environment that promotes player development. He added that the team has begun trials and will focus on preparing thoroughly for the upcoming qualifiers.

"It is a great honour to take charge of the India U17 men's national team. This is an important age group, and our immediate focus is to create an environment where they can develop and compete at the highest level. We have started the camp with trials and will prepare for qualifiers in the best possible manner. I am looking forward to working with the players and having a fruitful camp," he said, as per the release. (ANI)

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