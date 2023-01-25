Melbourne: Bopanna-Mirza move into mixed doubles semifinals

Melbourne: The Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza moved into the Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals by the virtue of a walkover from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez here today.

London/Paris

Kane becomes Tottenham’s joint-leading scorer in 1-0 win

Harry Kane became Tottenham's joint-leading scorer of all time by netting in a 1-0 win over Fulham that moved his team three points off the Premier League's top-four. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as PSG won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup. Agencies