Melbourne: Bopanna-Mirza move into mixed doubles semifinals

Melbourne: The Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza moved into the Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals by the virtue of a walkover from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez here today.
London/Paris
Kane becomes Tottenham’s joint-leading scorer in 1-0 win
Harry Kane became Tottenham's joint-leading scorer of all time by netting in a 1-0 win over Fulham that moved his team three points off the Premier League's top-four. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as PSG won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Indian man shot dead in US; wife, child injured after three masked men attack them
Police found Pinal Patel, his wife Rupalben, and child Bhakt...
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...