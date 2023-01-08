Melbourne: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with injury

Melbourne

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg. The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.” Meanwhile, Venus Williams has also opted out due to an injury.

Sydney

Pat on back for Cummins as Aussies sniff series win

Australia reduced South Africa to 149/6 at the close of play on the fourth day of the rain-disrupted third Test today after declaring on 475/4 in pursuit of a victory that would give them a 3-0 series sweep. Skipper Pat Cummins (3-29) and Josh Hazlewood (2-19) rose to the task with some ferocious pace bowling.

Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin FC fight back against Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin FC conceded twice before staging a second-half comeback against Jamshedpur FC to seal a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League today. In the other match of the day, Odisha beat East Bengal 3-1.

Sydney

United States to battle Italy in United Cup final

A tenacious Taylor Fritz pulled off a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz as the United States completed a 5-0 sweep today to reach the final of the United Cup mixed team tournament where they will square off against Italy. Agencies