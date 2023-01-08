Melbourne: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with injury

Melbourne
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg. The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.” Meanwhile, Venus Williams has also opted out due to an injury.
Sydney
Pat on back for Cummins as Aussies sniff series win
Australia reduced South Africa to 149/6 at the close of play on the fourth day of the rain-disrupted third Test today after declaring on 475/4 in pursuit of a victory that would give them a 3-0 series sweep. Skipper Pat Cummins (3-29) and Josh Hazlewood (2-19) rose to the task with some ferocious pace bowling.
Jamshedpur
Chennaiyin FC fight back against Jamshedpur FC
Chennaiyin FC conceded twice before staging a second-half comeback against Jamshedpur FC to seal a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League today. In the other match of the day, Odisha beat East Bengal 3-1.
Sydney
United States to battle Italy in United Cup final
A tenacious Taylor Fritz pulled off a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz as the United States completed a 5-0 sweep today to reach the final of the United Cup mixed team tournament where they will square off against Italy. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plungi...
Sexual harassment case: More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges
Former Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Sin...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district