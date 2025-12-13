Melbourne Stars and Bharat Army join forces for new fan bay experience

Melbourne [Australia], December 13 (ANI): The Melbourne Stars and Team India's official supporter group, the Bharat Army, are proud to partner together ahead of BBL|15, creating a new fan bay at the MCG.

Bay M8 of the MCG will become the home of the Stars Army, with the aim of creating a fun atmosphere for cricket fans from all backgrounds to enjoy.

For all Stars matches at the MCG, fans can simply select seating in bay M8 on the Ticketek website to be a part of the Stars Army.

"The Bharat Army have set the benchmark globally for bringing fans together and creating incredible experiences in the stands," Melbourne Stars General Manager, Max Abbott, said.

"While their support of Team India will always come first, we are delighted to welcome them to the Melbourne Stars family through our shared love of cricket. Importantly, the Stars Army bay will be open to everyone, so fans of all backgrounds can come to the MCG for the Bharat Army experience, which is centred on a passion for the game. I'm sure the energy and noise coming from bay M8 at the MCG will provide a boost to our players on the field," the Melbourne Stars General Manager added.

Rakesh Patel, Founder of the Bharat Army, is excited by this opportunity for BBL|15.

"The Bharat Army represents a unique and innovative voice, united by an unrivalled passion for supporting cricket," Patel said.

"As a global community of fans, friends and family, associating with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League is something truly special for us. We have shared countless memories at the MCG supporting India, and to now come together with the Stars to celebrate fandom, passion, and the spirit of the game feels very natural. This collaboration reflects how cricket goes beyond teams and borders, and we're excited to bring our energy, colour, and voice to the Stars this season," Rakesh Patel added.

Daman Singh, Media Manager of the Bharat Army, and Ajay Sindha, Fan Representative, will be in full voice this season.

"Our love and passion for cricket continues in Australia as Bharat Army joins hand with the Melbourne Stars," Daman Singh said.

"Get ready, all you fans across Melbourne and other states for some exciting cricket evenings. You will love the vibe and the atmosphere in a designated fan zone, where the action will never stop. We love Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, so let's support them in full flight and with all our might. With dhols and drums we will roar, with Bharat Army and Melbourne Stars, you will always want a lot more," he said.

The Stars Army will kick off on opening night at the MCG, when the Stars take on the Hobart Hurricanes on December 18 (Thursday).

The attention will then turn to the biggest match of the year - the home Melbourne Derby between the Stars and Renegades on January 4 (Sunday). (ANI)

