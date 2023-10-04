Men’s 4x400m relay team win gold medal while women’s team grabs silver; Indian athletes continue medal run

Hangzhou, October 4
Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh sealed the gold for India in the men's 4x400m relay with a timing of 3:01.58.
Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan also claimed a silver in women's 4x400m relay.
The India quartet came up with an effort of 3:27.85 to finish second, while Bahrain dished out a Games record effort of 3:27:65 to claim the top position, while Sri Lanka won the bronze with a timing of 3:30:88.
It was third silver of the day for India in athletics.
Harmilan Bains and Avinash Sable won a silver medal each in women's 800m and men's 5000m respectively.
While Harmilan clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver, Sable produced an effort of 13:21.09.
Earlier in the day, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the inaugural 35km mixed team event.
In men's high jump, Anil Kushare season best jump of 2.26m but it was not enough as he missed a medal, finising at the fourth spot. He needed to clear the 2.29m mark to stay in the fight for a medal.
Jesse Sandesh produced a jump of 2.19m to finish 9th.
India's Sheena Varkey Nellickal finishes sixth in the Women's Triple Jump final with a throw of 13.34m.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest
Third top leader of AAP nabbed by a central agency in a year...
8 dead, 22 army men among 48 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim
Release of water from Chungthang dam leads to sudden increas...
Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction
Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs Centre to fu...
Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders
Indian javelin star threw 88.88m, a season’s best, to clinch...
Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh
Agency alleged Kapoor received money for performing at the w...