Men’s hockey team to play 4-nation event in South Africa

New Delhi

The Indian men’s hockey team will take part in a four-nation tournament featuring France, Netherlands and hosts South Africa from January 14 as part of the side’s preparations for the Paris Olympics. The event, which ends on January 28, will provide a good exposure ahead of India’s Pro League campaign opener in Odisha in February.

Noida

PKL: Ashu leads Delhi to 35-28 victory over Gujarat

Dabang Delhi extended their unbeaten streak to four matches after securing a 35-28 triumph over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League. Stand-in captain Ashu Malik turned out to be Delhi’s star performer, finishing with 10 points, while Manjeet won nine raid points.

Cuttack

Quick Guns play out draw against Juggernauts in UKK

Chennai Quick Guns played out another exciting 30-30 draw against defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the Ultimate Kho Kho.

Birmingham

Wayne Rooney fired as manager after 15 games

England great Wayne Rooney was fired as the manager of the second-tier club Birmingham City today after 15 games. Birmingham was sixth in the Championship when he started and has fallen to 20th. — Agencies

