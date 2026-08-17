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Home / Sports / Men’s Hockey World Cup: Indian team loses 2-4 to England in second pool match

Men’s Hockey World Cup: Indian team loses 2-4 to England in second pool match

With three points from two matches, India will need to either beat or draw Pakistan in their final pool match to qualify for the second round

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PTI
Amstelveen (The Netherlands), Updated At : 08:45 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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India conceded three second-half goals to suffer a 2-4 defeat to the higher-ranked England in their second pool match of the Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Monday.

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Nicholas Bandurak put England ahead in the 13th minute but India fought back and took 2-1 lead through goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh (16th) and Dilpreet Singh (24th) in the Pool D match.

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The Englishmen, however, put up a dominant show in the second half, with Stuart Rushmere (38th) and Henry Croft (42nd) finding the net in the third quarter.

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Bandurak (54th) then scored his second goal of the day to help England beat India 4-2.

With three points from two matches, India will need to either beat or draw Pakistan—one point from two games—in their final pool match on Wednesday to qualify for the second round.

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A loss against Pakistan, will, however, knock India out of the tournament.

India had beaten Wales 3-1 in their campaign opener on Saturday.

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