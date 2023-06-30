Mental coach Upton to work with hockey team

PTI

New Delhi, June 29

Mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton, who has worked with the Indian cricket team, has been roped in by Hockey India to help the national men’s hockey team ahead of its campaign in the Asian Champions Trophy and the high-stakes Asian Games.

The South African is scheduled to hold a three-part mental conditioning session starting on Saturday at the ongoing national camp at the SAI centre in Bengaluru.

“I am honoured to be given this opportunity to work with the Indian men’s hockey team,” Paddy said. “I have witnessed the tremendous growth of Indian hockey in recent years, and I am excited to contribute to the team’s success by enhancing their mental resilience and psychological skillset. Together, we will work towards achieving the highest level of performance and excellence,” he added.

Upton brings a wealth of experience and expertise, having played a pivotal role as a part of Gary Kirsten’s core coaching staff that helped India win the ODI World Cup after 28 years in 2011.

With over two decades of experience working with professional athletes and teams across various sports, the 54-year-old had also guided the Indian cricket team to achieve the top spot in the Test rankings for the first time in history.