Messi becomes first player to make 30 appearances in FIFA World Cup as Argentina name strong XI for R32 clash against Cabo Verde

Miami (Florida) [US], July 4 (ANI): Lionel Messi will lead Argentina from the start as the reigning world champions begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout campaign against tournament debutants Cabo Verde, with the team sheets confirming the captain's place in the starting XI for the Round of 32 encounter.

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The match marks another historic milestone for Messi, who becomes the first player to make 30 appearances at the FIFA World Cup, according to Reuters.

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The Argentine captain, already the tournament's all-time leading scorer, continues to add to his remarkable legacy as Argentina chase back-to-back world titles after their triumph in Qatar in 2022.

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Messi has been one of the standout performers of the ongoing tournament, combining his experience, vision and attacking quality to guide Argentina into the knockout rounds.

The 39-year-old enters the contest level at the top of the Golden Boot standings with six goals, alongside France captain Kylian Mbappe.

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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has named a strong lineup, with Lautaro Martinez partnering Messi in attack, while Julian Alvarez begins the match on the bench. Thiago Almada completes the front three, with Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez forming the midfield.

Emiliano Martinez starts in goal behind a backline comprising Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Facundo Medina.

The fixture is also a landmark occasion for Scaloni, who takes charge of Argentina for the 100th time since becoming national team coach in 2018.

Cabo Verde have received a timely boost with left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral returning to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension. However, midfielder Telmo Arcanjo, who had been doubtful with a leg injury, is fit enough only for a place on the bench.

Ryan Mendes captains the African side, while veteran goalkeeper Vozinha starts behind defenders Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral and Steven Moreira. Kevin Pina, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Jovane Cabral and Nuno da Costa complete the starting XI.

The winners of the knockout clash will book a place in the Round of 16, where Egypt await after eliminating Australia on penalties in Dallas, as Argentina seek to continue their title defence with their talismanic captain leading from the front once again.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde - Starting XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi (captain), Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Ryan Mendes (captain), Nuno da Costa. (ANI)

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