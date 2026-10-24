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Home / Sports / Messi calls Princess of Asturias Award an 'honour', thanks fans for their love

Messi calls Princess of Asturias Award an 'honour', thanks fans for their love

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ANI
Updated At : 11:32 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Oviedo [Spain], October 24 (ANI): Argentine football legend Lionel Messi described receiving the Princess of Asturias of Sports Award as an honour and expressed gratitude to fans for their affection following the presentation of the prestigious accolade in Spain.

Messi shared pictures from the award ceremony on Instagram on Saturday, thanking the organisers and congratulating fellow award winners while reflecting on his visit to Oviedo.

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“An honour to receive the Princess of Asturias of Sports Award. Congratulations to all the award winners, loved meeting you and had a great time sharing these days with you. Thank you to @fundacionprincesadeasturias for this recognition so special to me for all you represent. And very grateful to all the people for the love they made me feel. It's been a long time since I came here and I really enjoyed it. A big hug to everyone!” Messi wrote on Instagram.

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A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward received the award on Friday, with hundreds of supporters gathering in Oviedo to welcome the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi interacted with fans and signed autographs outside his hotel.

The Princess of Asturias Award recognises outstanding achievements and contributions across various fields. Messi was honoured for his exceptional football career, humility and commitment to the sport, as well as his work within the community.

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Speaking to EFE during his visit, the former Barcelona captain highlighted the responsibilities that come with being part of a club beyond performances on the pitch.

“When you’re there [Barcelona], it’s not just about playing football. Rather, football is the result of many things you have to do, many responsibilities you have before you go to training or a match,” Messi said, as per Olympics.com.

Messi's return to Spain drew considerable attention, with fans turning out to catch a glimpse of the Argentine star, who spent the majority of his club career at Barcelona before leaving in 2021.

Earlier this month, Messi also delivered a memorable performance for Argentina in what was billed as his final international appearance, scoring once and providing two assists in a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires.

He set up Nicolas Otamendi's opener in the 48th minute before assisting Nico Paz for Argentina's second goal. Messi then converted a penalty to complete the scoring.

During his international career, Messi led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima, cementing his place among the most decorated players in the history of the game. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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