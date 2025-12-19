DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Messi fiasco fallout: Sourav Ganguly slaps Rs 50 crore defamation suit on football fan club official

Messi fiasco fallout: Sourav Ganguly slaps Rs 50 crore defamation suit on football fan club official

Ganguly also lodges police complaint against Uttam Saha of ‘Argentina Football Fan Club’

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 12:17 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly. PTI File Photo
Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly has slapped a Rs 50 crore defamation suit notice on an official of a Kolkata-based football fan club for “falsely” dragging his name into the Lionel Messi fiasco and making derogatory and defamatory public statements about the former India cricket captain.

Advertisement

Cricketer-turned-sports administrator Ganguly had also lodged a police complaint against Uttam Saha of ‘Argentina Football Fan Club’ on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Besides the police complaint, I have sent this official of the football fan club a Rs 50 crore legal notice. They keep saying anything that comes to their mind,” Ganguly told PTI.

Advertisement

Saha, while speaking to a journalist, had accused Ganguly of being the actual man behind organising Messi’s G.O.A.T India tour and alleged that its now-arrested prime organiser Satadru Dutta was only a front.

In his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, Ganguly said the person’s statements had adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

Advertisement

“The complaint states that he deliberately levelled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis,” a police officer said, adding that an investigation is currently underway based on the complaint.

Ganguly added in the complaint that such “baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation”.

In his e-mail, Ganguly said that in his professional career, spanning over several decades, he earned a reputation in the country and worldwide as a sportsperson and sports administrator and that “baseless” statements aimed to tarnish that image.

Ganguly was scheduled to remain on the platform to felicitate the Argentine football legend and his entourage alongside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries on December 13, but the programme was cancelled in the wake of widespread spectator rampage inside the Salt Lake stadium following Messi’s premature exit from the venue.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts