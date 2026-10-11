Messi in Copa Libertadores? “We are ready for anything, and he certainly is,” says Inter Miami boss

Miami [US], October 11 (ANI): Inter Miami coach Cristian González does not rule out the possibility of legendary striker Lionel Messi featuring in the Copa Libertadores, the annual continental club competition organised by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), saying the possibility has been explored for several years.

González said it would be amazing to see Messi compete in the tournament before the Argentine striker retires from club football, with the continental title still missing from his illustrious trophy cabinet.

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The coach was speaking to the media after Inter Miami registered a 4-0 win over DC United at home, ending a run of four matches without a victory. The result leaves Miami 14 points behind table-toppers Nashville SC, who have 63 points.

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Messi starred in the victory, scoring twice in his first appearance since returning from international duty. He opened his account in the 47th minute with a close-range finish assisted by Luis Suárez before adding his second goal in the 60th minute.

The Argentine forward has now recorded goal contributions in 10 consecutive Major League Soccer (MLS) matches for the first time. He also leads the Golden Boot race with 23 goals and has registered 13 assists in 2026.

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The possibility of Messi playing in the Copa Libertadores resurfaced after CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez jokingly raised the prospect of the 39-year-old featuring in the competition before retiring from club football.

Reacting to the suggestion, Gonzalez said the idea was not new and that discussions surrounding the possibility had been ongoing for years.

"It does not surprise me, because I already knew about [Dominguez mentioning it to Messi]. Besides, my understanding is that we have been exploring this possibility for a few years now," Gonzalez said, as quoted by ESPN.

"Obviously, we would love it because it would be amazing; plus, as you said, it is one of the few trophies Leo is missing, so I think that really got him excited too. We will see, the decision-making process is a bit of a formality at this point, but we are ready for anything, and he certainly is," he added.

The coach also spoke about Messi's influence on the team, highlighting the Argentine's high standards and his insistence on continuous improvement from everyone at the club.

Gonzalez said Messi's competitive attitude pushed the players and coaching staff to maintain their performance levels and avoid complacency. "The levels Messi demands are incredible," he said.

"He pushes us to give our all. He even gets angry when a play does not come off right. He demands so much of us that none of us can afford to slack off. It constantly challenges us to improve, as a club, as a staff, as a coaching team, and as colleagues," the Inter Miami coach added.

Messi, widely regarded as one of football's greatest players, has won numerous domestic and international honours throughout his career. A potential appearance in the Copa Libertadores would add another significant chapter to his club career, although his participation in the tournament remains a possibility rather than a confirmed development. (ANI)

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