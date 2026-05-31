Messi India Tour organiser Satadru Dutta files FIR against Aroop Biswas over alleged ticket diversion, intimidation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 31 (ANI): Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour-Kolkata Edition, has filed an FIR against former West Bengal Sports Minister, Aroop Biswas, alleging extortion, criminal intimidation, abuse of influence and the illegal diversion and sale of complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes linked to the high-profile event held in Kolkata last year.

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The FIR, lodged at Bidhannagar South Police Station on Saturday, seeks an investigation into Biswas and his alleged associates over their purported role in the distribution and monetisation of event access materials issued for the GOAT India Tour-Kolkata Edition featuring Argentine football legend Lionel Messi at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on December 13, 2025.

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In his complaint, Dutta alleged that Biswas, who was the Sports Minister at the time of the event, repeatedly demanded a large number of complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes and exerted pressure on the organisers.

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"During the organisation of the event, Aroop Biswas, the then Sports Minister, repeatedly demanded a substantial number of complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes and continuously threatened and pressured me by stating, directly and indirectly, that without his intervention, the event would not be permitted to take place smoothly and would face serious obstacles," the FIR stated.

Dutta further alleged that he was compelled to hand over around 22,000 complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes due to fear that the event could face disruption.

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"Acting under such coercion, intimidation, and fear of disruption of the event, I was compelled to hand over approximately 22,000 complimentary tickets, accreditation cards, and close-proximity passes to him. These tickets were not voluntarily given but were obtained through persistent pressure," the complaint alleged.

The FIR comes days after Dutta publicly levelled allegations against Biswas and several officials over alleged irregularities surrounding Messi's visit to Kolkata.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi. The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

Earlier this month, while speaking to ANI, Dutta alleged misconduct by Biswas, his relatives, and other officials over alleged irregularities and security lapses during the showpiece event. He claimed there was pressure over issuing access cards and questioned how unauthorised people entered the venue despite his control over entries.

Dutta also accused Biswas of misuse of tickets and said he faced threats in relation to event access management. He further criticised police handling of the situation. He stated that he has filed a formal complaint, plans to seek Rs 50 crore in damages, and will also pursue a defamation case, insisting that the investigation should be impartial.

"I have come here to file a complaint against the Sports Minister and against his relatives. Furthermore, regarding certain high-ranking government officials and former government officials who entered the venue and specifically regarding the police's failure on that day. The Sports Minister Arup Biswas, who took a ticket from me, I suspect, sold them in the black. He subjected me to severe threats regarding the issuance of access cards," Satadru Dutta said.

"Even after I refused to provide the access cards, people still managed to enter the venue. How did they get in? I have filed a complaint covering all these specific grievances. I will file a lawsuit seeking damages amounting to Rs 50 crore and I will file a separate defamation suit. They made a scapegoat out of me. The investigation must be unbiased," he added. (ANI)

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