New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, congratulated the Argentine team on reaching another FIFA World Cup final and expressed confidence in a thrilling contest against Spain.

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Thanking Indian fans for their overwhelming support for Argentina, Lionel Messi and the team, he said he hopes Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy.

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The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). Spain is aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

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"First of all, congratulations to the team of Argentina, because they reached the final once again. We are going to be watching the match as the whole world is doing, and I think it will be a great match because the two teams are very good. Both teams have been playing very well, and I hope Argentina wins. I think this is a celebration for the entire world. I want to thank the Indian people for the support they are giving to Argentina, to Messi and to all the players," Caucino told ANI.

Caucino praised Messi for setting an example through his leadership and sportsmanship, calling him the world's best player. He said Argentina is proud of Messi and appreciated the admiration he receives from Indian fans, while refraining from comparing him with Diego Maradona and expressing hope that Argentina wins the World Cup.

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"We think that Messi is giving a very good example to the world of the friendship between countries and to the development of a good place. We are happy and confident. He's the best in the world, not only the best player, but he has given a great example. We are very happy that the Indian people value that. I can't say if Maradona or Messi is better because we are hoping that Argentina will win," he added.

Defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit. Enzo Fernandez restored parity with the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. (ANI)

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