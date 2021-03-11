Messi mania: Inspires Argentina to 3-0 Finalissima win over Italy

London, June 2

Energized at Wembley by Lionel Messi’s assists, Argentina’s players threw their superstar teammate in the air after he inspired them to a second title in a year.

National team success is finally coming for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, late in his trophy-filled club career. Argentina collected the first Finalissima trophy on Wednesday by beating Italy 3-0 in a meeting of the South American and European champions, with Messi having helped Argentina win the Copa America last July for his first major title with the national team.

And judging by the two assists on his record-extending 161st Argentina appearance, there is no sign of the 34-year-old Messi slowing down with the chance to win a first World Cup title later this year. “What we experienced here was beautiful,” Messi said.

It was a painful return for the Italians to Wembley Stadium where they won Euro 2020 last year and as they face up to a second successive failure to qualify for the World Cup. — AP

Neymar closes in on Pele with 2 against S Korea

Seoul: Neymar scored a pair of penalties to move to within four goals of Pele at the top of the country’s all-time scoring list as Brazil cruised to a 5-1 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium today. Reuters