DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Messi mania hits Hyderabad: City gears up for football icon's arrival on December 13

Messi mania hits Hyderabad: City gears up for football icon's arrival on December 13

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telengana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Posters featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi have been put up outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Advertisement

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India on December 13 for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, a three-day event spread across four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15.

Advertisement

Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to visit the city on December 13, as part of his GOAT India Tour.

Advertisement

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am.

Advertisement

Messi is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event. The evening will culminate in a musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts