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Home / Sports / Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal as club lifts Campeones Cup

Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal as club lifts Campeones Cup

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 17 (ANI): Football icon Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami across all competitions, heading home the opener in their 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the final of the Campeones Cup on Wednesday night at Nu Stadium.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi reached the milestone in just 115 games for Inter Miami, the fastest he has scored 100 goals for any club or country. He previously hit the century mark in 188 games for Barcelona and 174 appearances for Argentina, as per ESPN.

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Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has scored 76 goals in MLS, 14 in the Leagues Cup, eight in the Concacaf Champions Cup and one at the FIFA Club World Cup.

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Messi’s goal gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the annual clash between the MLS and Liga MX champions, before Casemiro sealed a 2-0 victory with a late header, earning new head coach Cristian “Kily” González a trophy in his first match in charge.

His first game in charge of Miami will be one to remember, with Messi scoring his 100th goal for the club as the team lifted a trophy on the night.

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"Leo [Messi] told me I was going to become a champion, and he made it happen," González said, as per ESPN.

"Moving forward, this gives us a huge morale boost, it's a vital element for us, and while we've achieved this, we have to keep going," he added.

Luis Suárez delivered a pinpoint cross from the right in the 24th minute, allowing Messi to leap above his marker and head home the opening goal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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