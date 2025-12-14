DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Messi, Tendulkar come together as Wankhede adds another glorious chapter

Messi, Tendulkar come together as Wankhede adds another glorious chapter

Messi spent exactly one hour at Wankhede, engaging with young football players, cricket icon Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri as well as celebrities

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:45 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Video grab/X
Advertisement

The hallowed turf of the iconic Wankhede Stadium added another glorious chapter in Indian sporting history on Sunday when two of the greatest-ever sportspersons, Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar, shared the center stage in a grand event here.

Advertisement

On his third stop during his four-city GOAT India tour, Messi spent exactly one hour at the Wankhede, engaging with young football players, cricket icon Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri as well as celebrities from the entertainment world.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the launch of 'Project Mahadeva', which aims to identify and develop young football players across the state.

Advertisement

All through the programme, the packed house at the stadium kept changing “Messi… Messi”.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts