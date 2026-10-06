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Home / Sports / Messi to bid adieu to international football as Argentina takes on Benin

Messi to bid adieu to international football as Argentina takes on Benin

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ANI
Updated At : 10:36 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 6 (ANI): Lionel Messi is set to bring the curtain down on his glittering international career when Argentina take on Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The Argentina-Benin clash, being billed as Messi’s ‘Last Tango’, is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 AM IST, as per Olympics.com.

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The 39-year-old Messi, who announced his retirement from international football on August 31, is set to lead La Albiceleste out for one final time in front of a packed Estadio Mas Monumental, with members of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad and their families expected to be in attendance for the occasion.

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Messi’s farewell match comes just over two months after Argentina suffered defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

Messi is the most decorated player in Argentine football history, having made a record 207 appearances for La Albiceleste, while also holding the national records for goals (125) and assists (68).

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La Pulga’s illustrious list of honours includes the 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medal, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, back-to-back Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.

The occasion is not expected to be solely about Messi, with veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi also set to bring his international career to a close. Midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso could also make their final appearances for Argentina, according to reports.

Argentina are currently ranked second in the world, while Benin sit 89th in the FIFA rankings.

Benin are coached by Gernot Rohr, who previously led Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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