Messi to join Inter Miami?

Paris, June 7

Lionel Messi will snub a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia and move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champion Paris St Germain, the BBC reported today.

Messi, who played his final game for PSG over the weekend, was also linked with a return to Barcelona but the Spanish club have had their hands tied due to La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Should the deal with Miami go through, the 35-year-old Argentine will play outside Europe for the first time since he joined Barca’s academy at the age of 13. Inter Miami are co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

Al-Ittihad set to sign Kante

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will sign for Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal, Al Ekhbariya TV said.

Al Ekhbariya added the contract with the 32-year-old, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has an option to be extended for another year. If the deal is completed as expected, Kante will line up alongside compatriot Karim Benzema who signed a three-year contract with the Saudi side on Tuesday. — Agencies