Messi visit probe: SIT found "necessary evidence" during raids, says Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala

Kochi (Keralam) [India], September 17 (ANI): Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had gathered necessary evidence during raids at the offices of a news channel and its owners' residences as part of its probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the proposed visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentine football team to the state.

“Necessary evidence was obtained during the inspection at Reporter TV’s office. We cannot disclose details of the evidence at this stage. Who said that no evidence was found?" Chennithala told the reporters.

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Chennithala said the SIT is conducting a legally mandated probe into alleged fraud linked to the proposed visit of Messi to Keralam. He said the investigation followed a request from the Sports Ministry, which was forwarded to the Home Department by the Chief Minister, and that the raid on Reporter TV was carried out under a valid search warrant.

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"The SIT is proceeding with the investigation in accordance with the law. The case concerns what is alleged to be the biggest fraud committed during the previous government’s tenure in the name of bringing footballer Lionel Messi to Kerala," he said.

"The Sports Ministry had written to the Chief Minister seeking an investigation into the matter. The Chief Minister examined the letter and forwarded it to the Home Department. The SIT is carrying out a legally mandated investigation. The raid was conducted with a proper search warrant," he added.

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Chennithala stressed that the SIT probe should not be viewed as an action against press freedom, asserting that neither he nor the Chief Minister has interfered in the investigation.

He said the SIT is independently deciding the course of the probe and reiterated the Congress and UDF’s stated commitment to press freedom and journalists’ rights.

"This is not an action against press freedom. Such a portrayal is misleading. This is an SIT investigating a different case, and it has nothing to do with curbing the freedom of the press. We are people who stand for press freedom and the rights of journalists. The Congress and the UDF have a long history of standing up for freedom. The SIT will decide how the investigation should proceed. Ministers or the Chief Minister do not interfere in police investigations, and none of us has interfered in this case," Chennithala said.

Chennithala said the Keralam Police raid was conducted legally and that the investigation would continue according to the law. He stated that any unlawful conduct would be examined, denied targeting any media organisation, and noted that the proceedings were videographed and witnessed by observers.

"The Kerala Police have not taken any illegal action. If there has been any unlawful conduct, I will examine it. But can we simply stop an investigation from being conducted? The investigation will proceed in accordance with the law. People should not be misled. We are not acting against any media organisation. Everything connected with the raid was carried out legally. After I arrived, I examined the matter in detail. The proceedings were videographed, and observers were present. The raid was conducted based on the country’s legal system, " Chennithala added.

Chennithala reaffirmed his commitment to media freedom, saying that any police action against journalists must remain within the law. He added that any mistakes or unlawful conduct by the police would not be tolerated.

"We have stood firmly for media freedom over the past ten years. Even when the Home Minister was not physically present, he was available over the phone. Whether or not I was informed in advance, the raid itself was conducted legally. If the police have committed any mistake against the media, we will not accept it. No action against media freedom or journalists outside the law has been permitted," Chennithala concluded. (ANI)

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