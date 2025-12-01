"Messi will be on the ground for about an hour": Event Organiser in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telengana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Hyderabad is gearing up for a grand spectacle as star footballer Lionel Messi will be arriving in the city as part of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The event at Uppal Stadium promises a mix of entertainment, cultural performances and a brief exhibition game.

Event organiser Anuttam Reddy shared details of Messi's schedule, saying, "Lionel Messi is expected to come at the stadium by 7:00-7.30 pm. Musical programs will start at 5.30 pm onwards. There is plenty of entertainment for everyone... Messi will be here with us on the ground for about 1 hour... There will be a lot of events... As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, he will engage with children."

He added that the evening has been designed to ensure fans get a memorable experience during the football icon's visit.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu outlined the security and logistical arrangements ahead of the high-profile event.

"Tomorrow we are having a great match in Hyderabad city at the Uppal Stadium... A game would be played for 15-20 minutes... For this program, we have ensured proper security arrangements," he said.

He urged spectators to opt for public transport, adding, "We have already asked people to use public transportation to reach the stadium... As the tickets have been sold online, no tickets will be sold at the stadium... We are asking the people not to come to the stadium if they don't have passes... There will also be some cultural programs."

Posters featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi have been put up outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India on December 13 for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, a three-day event spread across four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15.

Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to visit the city on December 13, as part of his GOAT India Tour.

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am.

Messi is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event. The evening will culminate in a musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15. (ANI)

