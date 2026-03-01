Messi-Yamal match axed over venue woes

The highly anticipated 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled after organisers failed to secure an alternative venue amid rising political tensions in the Middle East. The match, scheduled for 27 March at Lusail Stadium in Doha, was called off following talks between UEFA, CONMEBOL, and Qatari organisers. In a statement released on Sunday, UEFA confirmed the cancellation.

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“After discussions with the organising authorities in Qatar, we announce today that, due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina cannot take place in Qatar on March 27 as hoped,” the governing body said. The fixture promised to be one of the year’s standout internationals, pitting Europe's and South America's champions against each other in the intercontinental showdown. It would also have featured a symbolic clash between Spain’s teenage star Lamine Yamal and Argentina's captain Lionel Messi.

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UEFA explored several alternatives to salvage the match but could not reach an agreement with the Argentine Football Association.

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The first option was to host it at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on the original date, with a 50:50 fan split. “This would have offered a world-class setting for such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused,” the statement noted.

A proposal for two legs in Madrid and Buenos Aires was also rejected, as was Argentina’s idea to play after the World Cup, which clashed with Spain's schedule.

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“As a result, and to UEFA’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima is cancelled,” it concluded.