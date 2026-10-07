Beunos Aires [Argentina], October 7 (ANI): Lionel Messi said goodbye to international football on a memorable note, delivering a goal and two assists during Argentina's 3-0 win over Benin in his farewell match at home on Tuesday.

The match and the build-up to it were filled with emotional moments celebrating the Argentine maestro's extraordinary legacy, with tributes from teammates, football legends and fans, as well as an outpouring of emotion from Messi himself.

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From receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires to a special drone show highlighting the biggest moments of his career, Messi was celebrated in a manner befitting a football icon in a nation where the sport holds a special place. Alongside Diego Maradona, Messi remains one of the most revered footballers in Argentina, having helped the country achieve numerous records and major titles during his international career.

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Before the match, the official X handle of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) posted,"#SelecciónMayor Argentine captain Leo Messi received today the title “Doctor Honoris Causa” from the University of Buenos Aires. Congratulations, legend!"

#SelecciónMayor El capitán argentino Leo Messi recibió hoy el título “Doctor Honoris Causa” de la Universidad de Buenos Aires. ¡Felicitaciones, leyenda! 🩵🤍🩵 https://t.co/6CursdqtNC — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 6, 2026

On the field, the first half ended goalless before Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart. Messi created the opening goal in the 48th minute, setting up Nicolas Otamendi, who made no mistake to put the hosts ahead.

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Messi was at the heart of Argentina's second goal as well, teeing up Nico Paz for a superb curling effort that doubled the advantage and sent the home crowd into celebration.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and adding another memorable moment to an extraordinary international career.

As the final whistle sounded, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates on the pitch as supporters filled the stadium with chants and applause. The emotional scenes brought a fitting close to an era in which the forward transformed Argentina's fortunes on the international stage.

Speaking after the match, with his teammates around him, Messi, visibly emotional, said, as quoted by 433, "I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here. Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina National Team is going to hurt a lot. If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is. I think I am talking more than ever today because I simply don’t want this moment to end."

"I feel that it is the right time [to retire]. We were close to completing the dream of being World champions again. We gave everything," he added.

He, as quoted by ESPN, spoke of the FIFA World Cup semifinal against rivals England, which he admitted left the team drained and "running on fumes" ahead of the title clash against Spain, which they lost.

"The match against England really drained us. Physically and emotionally, it was exhausting, and the truth is we arrived at the final running on fumes."

Brushing aside all conspiracy theories surrounding the final, he said, "In reality, nothing strange happened, as some people say; we gave it our all. We fought hard, just as we always did, wearing these shirts, alongside all the teammates I shared the journey with. Not just the ones who were there when we finally won, but the ones from before, too; we came very close back then but sadly did not become champions. Still, make no mistake: every teammate who stood beside me always gave everything for this shirt. Always."

On a parting note, Messi also admitted that the "last World Cup took a massive toll, everything I went through (deterioration of his father's health and his death days after the tournament).

During the post-match proceedings, a special drone light show celebrating his legacy-defining Copa America and FIFA World Cup win, among other moments, lit up the skies at the Monumental Stadium.

🥹🩵🤍 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/95Nh4T3wcA