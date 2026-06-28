New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The group stage of FIFA World Cup 2026 had it all, the magic of legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a glimpse of the future with Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, among others getting their shine and nations like debutant Cape Verde and DR Congo receiving historic knockout berths.

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The round of 32 will start with a clash between knockout stage first-timers South Africa and co-hosts Canada at Inglewood. But before that, let us look at the FIFA WC group stage in numbers.

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92: Egypt ended their wait for the much-anticipated first win in the World Cup after debuting in 1934. In their fourth FIFA WC, the Pharaohs defeated New Zealand, courtesy of goals from Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet.

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Their wait for that first taste of FIFA WC success is the longest, behind Norway, who made their debut in 1938 and tasted their first win 1994 against Mexico. It took South Korea 48 years to register a World Cup victory, while Peru, Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada waited 40 years for that first sweet taste of victory, as per FIFA's official website.

78: Dick Advocaat, who was the head coach of Curacao, who made their debut in this tournament, aged 78, is the oldest coach in FIFA WC history. The record previously was in hands of Otto Rehhagel, who guided Greece against Argentina in 2010 at the age of 71 years and 317 days.

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South Africa coach Hugo Broos also took his side to knockouts for the first time ever at the age of 74 this edition. Broos and Ghana's Carlos Queiroz, 73, will become the oldest coaches ever of FIFA WC knockout phase.

32: It took only 32 minutes for current Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele of France to score a World Cup hat trick against Norway in their final league stage match, with only Erich Probst (24 minutes for Austria against Czechoslovakia in 1954) having it earlier.

The group stage hat-trick trio was Lionel Messi (his first ever WC hat-trick against Algeria) and Canada's Jonathan David against Qatar.

17: Aged 17 years and 240 days, Mexico's Gilberto Mora became the sixth-youngest player to make a WC appearance, with the likes of Brazil icon Pele, Salomon Olembe, Femi Opabunmi, Samuel Eto'o and Norman Whiteside being younger.

Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Kerim Alajbegovic and Lamine Yamal, who are all 18, emerged fourth, eight and ninth on the competition's all-time youngest goalscorers during the group stage.

16: The number of stunning saves Eloy Room, the Curacao goalie pulled off against Ecuador in a goalless draw, the most in a 90-minute FIFA WC match and tied with all-time record of Tim Howard during USA's extra-time defeat to Belgium at 2014 edition.

9: Only three times advanced to the group stage with three wins in three games and total nine points, Argentina, France and Mexico. France won their all three group stage games in a major competition for the first time since 1998 FIFA WC (which they won) while it marked the first time Mexico won all their group stage games.

6: Germany registered a 7-1 win over Curacao to kickstart their group stage, with a goal difference of six. This was the most dominant win of the league stage, despite Advocaat's men levelling the scores in first half. Germany fired back six goals in 50 minutes. Canada's 6-0 win over Qatar, including a hat-trick from Jonathan was also another dominant effort.

6: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo made history against Uzbekistan, becoming the first to score across six FIFA WCs. At the age of 41, he also became the second-oldest goal scorer in WC history. He also joined Dane Michael Laudrup and Messi, holding a distinction as the nation's youngest and oldest World Cup scorer at the same time.

6: Argentina's evergreen icon Lionel Messi is leading the race for the Golden Boot with six goals, with France duo Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, Brazil's Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland of Norway are on four apiece.

Mbappe, who has also delivered two assists, also shared the most goal involvements in the group stage with Messi, with Dembele, Brazil's Vinicius Jr and Germany's Deniz Undav one behind.

3: The number of assists registered by Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Michael Olise, the most in the league stage.

Roberto Alvarado, Brahim Diaz, Breel Embolo, Julio Enciso, Ryan Gravenberch, Viktor Gyokeres, Joshua Kimmich, Kylian Mbappe, Hannibal Mejbri, Iliman Ndiaye, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Salah, Nathan Saliba, Deniz Undav, Florian Wirtz and Chris Wood registered two assists each.

0: Only two sides, Mexico and Spain, went on to progress to the round of 32 without conceding a goal, with Raul Rangel and Unai Simon keeping the nets safe for their respective teams. This was the first time Spain moved past the group stage without conceding a single goal.

Simon has now gone 430 minutes without conceding in the World Cup and is the leading contender for the best goalkeeper honour, the 'Golden Glove'. Meanwhile, Italy's Waltee Zenga holds the tournament record of 517 minutes back in the 1990 edition.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois and Brazil's Alisson, meanwhile, took their all-time FIFA WC clean sheets to eight and seven overall, with 10 by England's Peter Shilton and Fabien Barthez of France being the most clean sheets by a goalie in tournament history. (ANI)

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