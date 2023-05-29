Messi's parting gift for PSG?

Paris, May 28

Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain clinch a record 11th French league title, and broke another scoring record in the process.

Messi scored the opening goal as PSG drew 1-1 at Strasbourg to move four points clear of second-placed Lens with one game left. Messi put PSG ahead from Kylian Mbappe’s pass in the 59th minute. Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro equalised for Strasbourg in the 79th.

It was Messi’s 496th career league goal in Europe, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring record for Europe’s top five leagues. It could also be his last, as the Argentina star is widely expected to leave PSG at the end of the season and has been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia or MLS.

Rodrygo gives Real the win

Barcelona: Rodrygo scored twice to give Real Madrid a 2-1 win at Sevilla in a La Liga match that was missing fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior following the international uproar against the racial abuse he has endured. Vinicius did not travel with the team due to what coach Carlo Ancelotti said was a knee injury that also kept him from playing midweek against Rayo Vallecano. — AP