Messi's trophy, football's pride

Yuvraj Bhardwaj

No player is bigger than sport, yet the great game of football owed a debt, to a little boy from Rosario, Argentina. Lionel Messi. It was partially repaid in 2021, when Argentina managed to break their losing streak in tournament finals and finally won an international trophy, the Copa America. The trophy had eluded them for decades and the years preceding the win were filled with heartbreaks for the team. It even included a retirement announcement by Messi, but thankfully for him and Argentina, the ‘retirement’ was short-lived.

Ever since his senior team debut, Messi has mesmerised sports watchers, so much so that his name will forever be associated with the perfect way to play football as a term – the term ‘Inmessionate’ was added to the Spanish dictionary a few years ago…

The 2006 UEFA Champions League victory with FC Barcelona started a decade of dominance at the club level, which has rarely happened in football. The 2009-11 Barca team has been called the best ever by many experts and it is hard to argue against the opinion. The team won a sextuple in 2009 and did not stop. Even though Barca’s European debacles became an annual event after the 2015 treble win, the club won a league title as recently as in 2019, making it eight league titles in 11 years.

Messi was an essential part of the ultra-successful Barca team, which broke records for fun. But amidst all the glory at the club level and the individual accolades – Balon d’ors, Golden boots, Golden Balls, etc. -- the lack of success with national team and the weight of a nation’s hopes weighed heavy on his shoulders.

Destiny

With three consecutive years defeats in the finals, it seemed Messi wasn’t destined to win an international trophy, though the joy he had given fans over the years warranted at least one. The elusion was cruel, but the perseverance bore fruit.

An eight-year long journey, starting with the 2014 World Cup final when he was on the cusp of taking his team to penalties with a late free-kick in extra time, culminated in him scoring twice in the 2022 final and ending up as Argentina’s all-time top-scorer in the World Cup.

The ups and downs along the way, including his unceremonious exit from Barca immediately following the Copa win, deserved this fairytale ending. Messi, his fans, neutrals and, above all, football deserved it. Football owed it to him.

GOAT debate settled?

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi dominated world football for well over a decade-and-a-half. Ronaldo did not get the dream ending to his World Cup career after a tumultuous year and Argentina’s victory just might have tipped the scale heavily in Messi’s favour in the debate for the greatest player of all time.

Some of the arguments in CR7’s favour were:

He won trophies across different leagues.

His goal-scoring records.

His clutch performances in the knockout stages of tournaments, especially the CL.

An international trophy.

Without taking anything away from him, Messi has surpassed or will eventually surpass him in all these parameters:

He had more success in league football when they both were playing in the same league and has now done it in a different league as well.

He has closed in on many of Ronaldo’s records and will probably break most of them, such as being the top-scorer in international football or even the most number of goals in senior football.