Mexico goalie Ochoa becomes first goalkeeper to feature in six FIFA World Cups

Mexico City [Mexico], June 25 (ANI): Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa became only the third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and the first-ever goalkeeper to feature in six FIFA World Cup squads.

Advertisement

Ochoa made history when he took to the field as a substitute for his side's final league stage game against Czechia in Mexico City on Wednesday. He, along with Messi and Ronaldo, has featured in every FIFA World Cup edition since 2006.

Advertisement

Ochoa has now been part of Mexico's World Cup squads across six editions: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026. While he did not feature in any matches in the 2006 and 2010 tournaments, he went on to establish himself as a key figure in later editions, cementing his legacy as one of Mexico's most enduring players on the global stage.

Advertisement

Ochoa made history when he took to the field as a substitute for his side's final league stage game against Czechia in Mexico City on Wednesday. He, along with Messi and Ronaldo, has featured in every FIFA World Cup edition since 2006.

Coming to the match, Mexico completed a dominant FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, securing three wins from three matches and finishing top of Group A. Already qualified for the Round of 32, the hosts played with confidence and took control in the second half after a goalless opening period.

Advertisement

Mateo Chavez opened the scoring early in the second half with a composed finish after breaking through the Czech defence, before Julian Quinones doubled the lead shortly after from close range. Ochoa was introduced late in the game, marking another milestone in his glittering World Cup career.

Mexico sealed the victory in stoppage time through Alvaro Fidalgo to complete a 3-0 win and maintain their perfect group-stage record. The result confirmed Mexico's top-place finish and momentum heading into the knockout rounds. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)