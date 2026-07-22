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Home / Sports / Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa retires with emotional message

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa retires with emotional message

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Mexico City [Mexico], July 22 (ANI): Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa announced his retirement from elite soccer, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished 22-year career with an emotional message thanking his family, teammates and fans for their unwavering support.

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The veteran goalkeeper confirmed his decision through a video shared on X, reflecting on his journey with the national team and expressing gratitude for the memories he created while representing Mexico.

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"I never imagined how far a dream could take me. Today I can only look back with pride and say: THANK YOU. Thank you to my family. Thank you to my teammates. Thank you to every fan who was there at every stage of the journey. I take with me the affection of millions and the peace of mind of having given everything for Mexico. What we've lived, no one can take away from us. From the heart, thank you for so much," Ochoa said.

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Ochoa was named in Mexico's squads for six FIFA World Cups, a feat matched only by football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He was the team's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the 2018 edition in Russia and the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The veteran began his professional career with Club America, making his senior debut in February 2004. After spending seven seasons with the Liga MX side, he moved to French club Ajaccio in 2011, becoming the first goalkeeper born in Mexico to play for a European club.

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Among the defining moments of his international career was a standout display against hosts Brazil during the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he produced six saves to help Mexico secure a goalless draw. At the 2022 World Cup, Ochoa etched his name into history again by saving a penalty from Poland's Robert Lewandowski, becoming the first Mexican goalkeeper to stop a penalty in a World Cup match.

Ochoa also enjoyed considerable success at the regional level, winning six CONCACAF Gold Cup titles and helping Mexico lift the CONCACAF Nations League trophy during the 2024-25 campaign.

A product of Club America's youth academy, Ochoa returned to the club in 2019 after spells in France, Spain and Belgium. His homecoming sparked a massive reception, with thousands of supporters gathering at the airport to welcome him back to Liga MX.

Although his role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was limited, Ochoa made an emotional appearance in Mexico's final group-stage match, coming on late in the game to a standing ovation from fans at the Estadio Azteca. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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