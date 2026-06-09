Mexico President orders remote work, school closures for FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Mexico City [Mexico], June 9 (ANI): Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a decree on Tuesday directing federal employees in the capital to work remotely and suspended classes in educational institutions to help reduce traffic congestion during the opening events of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11, according to Reuters.

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The decree is intended to enhance traffic flow and improve road safety as Mexico City prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 from June 11 with the opening match against South Africa, when a large influx of visitors is expected.

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The first match of the global showpiece event will be played between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11. Along with Mexico, the FIFA World Cup is going to be hosted by the United States and Canada.

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According to the decree issued by President Sheinbaum, federal agencies are required to adopt remote work arrangements for employees based in Mexico City, except for personnel involved in essential services such as healthcare, security, critical infrastructure, and FIFA World Cup operations.

Under the decree, all educational institutions--from preschool to university level, including both public and private schools--will suspend classes for the day. The government has also encouraged private-sector employers to implement similar remote work arrangements for their staff.

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Coming to the World Cup 2026, FIFA has confirmed a record-breaking participation for the upcoming event, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament.

Notably, the 2026 World Cup will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the marquee event, as per the FIFA Website.

Argentina are the reigning champion of the World Cup after winning the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Led by legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated France in a thrilling final decided on penalties (4-2) after the match ended 3-3 in extra time. (ANI)

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