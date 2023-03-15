MI clinch playoff berth with another big win over Giants

PTI

Mumbai, March 14

Mumbai Indians’ juggernaut continued in the Women’s Premier League here today as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side crushed Gujarat Giants by 55 runs for their fifth win in a row. MI thus clinched a playoff berth with three matches still remaining.

Having beaten Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the first match of the tournament, Mumbai Indians once again got the better of their opponents with a comprehensive all-round show at the Brabourne Stadium.

Gujarat Giants, who stuttered to a fourth loss in five matches and remained on the penultimate spot in the five-team points table, made 107/9 in 20 overs chasing 163. In their previous meeting, Gujarat were bundled out for 64 in 15.1 overs in a chase of 208. Nat Sciver-Brunt returned with figures of 3/21 after scoring a vital 36 off 31 balls, studded with five fours and a six. Hayley Matthews made up for her failure with the bat to return with 3/24, while leg-spinner Amelia Kerr bagged 2/18.

Earlier, captain Harmanpreet smashed a 30-ball 51, laced with seven fours and two sixes, to power Mumbai Indians to 162/8. Opener Yastika Bhatia made 44 to set up the innings.

“We’re just trying to be consistent,” Sciver-Brunt said. “We’ve got players taking wickets and scoring runs as well. We just don’t want to be complacent. We’re doing well, playing from the heart and enjoying ourselves,” the English all-rounder added.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 162/8 (Harmanpreet 51, Bhatia 44, Sciver-Brunt 36; Gardner 3/34); Gujarat Titans: 107/9 (Deol 22; Sciver-Brunt 3/21, Matthews 3/23).