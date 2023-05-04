MI get payback, beat Punjab by 6 wickets

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, May 3

A fiery 82-run innings by Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone was overshadowed by a fearless batting display by Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as they registered a six-wicket victory over the hosts here today.

Kishan came up with a brilliant 75 off 41 balls, studded with seven boundaries and four sixes, while Yadav added 66 off 31 balls, with eight boundaries and two sixes, to hand Punjab their fourth home defeat.

Chasing Punjab’s 214/3, the visitors achieved the target with one over to spare. In the first header in Mumbai, Punjab Kings had recorded a 13-run win over MI. Punjab had scored 214/8 before restricting Mumbai to 201/6.

The visitors made a poor start to their chase as skipper Rohit Sharma fell in the first over, bowled by Rishi Dhawan, failing to open his account. Cameron Green fell for 23 in the 6th over.

Thereafter, Kishan and Yadav took over and raised a match-winning 116-run partnership. After the two were dismissed, Tilak Varma (26) and Tim David (19) guided Mumbai to victory.

Earlier, for the fourth consecutive game, Mumbai Indians conceded over 200 runs while bowling first. Punjab’s batters added 136 runs in the last 10 overs. Jofra Archer conceded 27 runs in the 19th over. Livingstone hammered four sixes and seven fours on his way to an unbeaten 82 off 42 balls. Livingstone and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma added 119 runs. Sharma struck a 27-ball 49 not out with two sixes and four fours.

Brief scores: PBKS: 214/3 (Livingstone 82*, Jitesh 49*; Chawla 2/29); MI 216/4 in 18.5 overs (Kishan 75, Suryakumar 66)

Rain plays spoilsport

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their IPL match was called off due to rain here today. With incessant rain lashing the stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings weren’t possible after the home team had made 125/7 in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play. The game began after a 15-minute delay due to wet outfield and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings. PTI