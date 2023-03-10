MI hammer DC in top of table clash

PTI

Navi Mumbai, March 9

All-round Mumbai Indians asserted their supremacy in the Women’s Premier League with an eight-wicket thrashing of Delhi Capitals in a top of the table clash here today.

Saika Ishaque, Isabelle Wong and Hayley Matthews — with three wickets apiece — led Mumbai Indians’ charge with the ball to bundle out Delhi Capitals for a mere 105 in 18 overs.

With a small target to chase, Mumbai romped home to their third win in a row in 15 overs with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 not out) taking them past the finish line. Chasing 106, the opening pair of Yastika Bhatia (41) and Hayley Matthews (32) knocked off 47 runs in the powerplay and shared 65 runs for the first wicket to ensure a big win for their team. For Delhi, it was their first loss of the inaugural season.

“I think today our bowlers did really well and they bowled according to their plans. They are making my job easier,” Harmanpreet said.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Lanning 43; Wong 3/10, Matthews 3/19, Ishaque 3/13); Mumbai Indians 109/2 in 15 overs (Bhatia 41, Matthews 32). — PTI

Injured Mooney out of WPL, Rana new captain

Mumbai: India all-rounder Sneh Rana was today named captain of Gujarat Giants after Beth Mooney was ruled out of the remainder of the inaugural Women’s Premier League owing to a calf injury. In Mooney’s place, Gujarat Giants drafted in dynamic opener Laura Wolvaardt, who had recently played a key role for South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup.