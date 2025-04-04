MI New York announce signing of top stars ahead of MLC 2025

New York [US], April 4 (ANI): MI New York unveiled the signings of star-studded players ahead of the upcoming edition of Major League Cricket, which is set to begin on June 13.

For the month-long carnival in the US, MI New York will enjoy the services of South African duo Quinton de Kock and George Linde, Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai and lastly, Michael Bracewell, who is serving as New Zealand's captain for their ongoing white-ball series against Pakistan.

They join the overseas retained players, including Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult; the domestic retained players, featuring Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards, Ehsan Adil, Rushil Ugarkar, Sunny Patel, and the 2025 draft picks Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba and Tajinder Singh.

Advertisement

The experienced opener Quinton de Kock has been part of the MI Family. His stint with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League lasted from 2019 to 2021, during which he lifted two titles with the franchise.

George Linde played an integral role in MI Cape Town's 2025 title-winning run in the SA20 and has been a core team member since the first edition in 2023.

Advertisement

The Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024, Azmatullah Omarzai, who has been teammates with Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, and George Linde in MI Capetown, played an important role in winning the trophy for MI Capetown in 2025. Meanwhile, Naveen Ul Haq and Michael Bracewell will strive for MI New York's second MLC title in three years.

In the past season, MI New York enjoyed the services of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dewald Brevis, Tim David and Romario Shepherd. However, the famed faces of the T20 format were released before MLC 2025. Steven Taylor, Rueben Clinton and Shayan Jahangir were the other local players who were released along with the overseas talent.

MI New York, who were the defending champions in the last season, endured a heartbreak at the hands of Texas Super Kings. With an almost flawlessly executed plan, the Texas Super Kings ended MI New York's title defence by handing them a comprehensive 9-wicket victory in the eliminator clash.

MI New York 2025 squad: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards, Ehsan Adil, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar, George Linde, Quinton de Kock, Michael Bracewell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba and Tajinder Singh, Agni Chopra. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)