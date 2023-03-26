MI on final mission against Lanning’s DC

PTI

Mumbai, March 25

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's form is a huge concern as Mumbai Indians look to cap their superb Women's Premier League season (WPL) by defeating Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural edition here tomorrow.

After three half-centuries earlier in the tournament, form has deserted the Indian skipper. Had it not been for Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz on Friday, MI wouldn’t be relishing the opportunity to script history at the Brabourne Stadium.

With Harmanpreet managing just 14 runs in the Eliminator, things could have gone downhill for her side, but luckily Sciver-Brunt made the most of a dropped catch to make a mockery of the UPW’s bowling.

"We have many leaders in the camp, people who have captained their team and also been vice-captains. Some of the Indian players like Amanjot (Kaur) did well in South Africa. This makes for a great team environment," Harmanpreet said.

DC, after starting sedately, gradually moved up the points table and finally managed to displace MI at the top, thanks mainly to the performances of Lanning – the leader of the batting charts – and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

DC and MI have recorded big wins against each other in the group stage and finished with 12 points, with only the net run-rate separating them at the top of the table.

MI stamped their authority first by thrashing DC by nine wickets, but DC returned the favour by notching a similar win.

"Both Mumbai and Delhi have been consistent. We have had two good contests. I am looking forward to taking on a really good team, they played some really good cricket last night," Lanning said.

Going by their record at the Brabourne Stadium, MI have the upper hand, having won all three games so far, while DC have two wins and a loss.

With Harmanpreet's form a concern, Sciver-Brunt is MI’s go-to player when it comes to putting up a sizeable total. Sciver-Brunt has been most destructive with the bat in the last five overs in the WPL.