MI pacer Ashwani Kumar tumbles KKR for 116

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) debutant pacer Ashwani Kumar made a very impactful debut by triumphing four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bowling them out for 116 in the 12th Match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai on Monday.

Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for KKR in the first innings, Trent Boult got the better of Narine on the fourth bowl of the first innings for 0 (2), In the next over Deepak Chahar removed de Kock after he played a shot straight to mid-off for 1 (3).

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi counter-attacked Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, but Ashwani Kumar got Rahane out on his first bowl for 11 (7). Deepak Chahar then removed Venkatesh Iyer in the last over of the power play for 3 (9).

KKR lost wickets on regular intervals, as MI captain Hardik Pandya got Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the 7th over for 26 (16), Ashwani took two wickets in his second over, and he got out Rinku Singh for 17 (14) followed by Manish Pandey who was the impact player for KKR but he was also cleaned up by Ashwani Kumar for 19 (14).

Ashwani got his fourth scalp in his third over and cleaned up Andre Russell for 5 (11). After his dismissal, Vignesh Puthur removed Harshit Rana for 4 (8).

Ramandeep Singh fought hard in the end, smashing two sixes and a four, but got out to Michell Santner for 22 (12). Raghuvanshi was the highest run scorer for KKR in the first innings.

Beside Ashwani Kumar (4/24), Deepak Chahar(2/19), Trent Boult(1/23) bowled well in the powerplay.

Brief score: KKR 116/10 ( Angkrish Raghuvanshi 26, Ramandeep Singh 22; Ashwani Kumar 4/24) vs. MI. (ANI)

