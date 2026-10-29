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Home / Sports / MI part ways with coaches Malinga, Mhambrey and Hopkinson ahead of IPL 2027 mini-auction

MI part ways with coaches Malinga, Mhambrey and Hopkinson ahead of IPL 2027 mini-auction

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ANI
Updated At : 03:37 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced that Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men’s team coaching setup, thanking the three for their commitment and contribution to the franchise.

Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise’s history. He spearheaded MI’s bowling attack and played a defining role in four Indian Premier League (IPL) title triumphs and the 2011 Champions League T20 victory before returning to the franchise as a mentor and coach.

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The franchise acknowledged Malinga’s passion, competitive spirit and commitment to the team, stating that his legacy would remain an important part of Mumbai Indians.

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Mhambrey has also shared a long association with the franchise, having served the team from 2010 to 2017 before returning in 2024. Across both stints, he brought experience, dedication and a deep understanding of the team’s culture.

Mumbai Indians appreciated his contribution to developing and nurturing the team’s bowling talent, along with the relationships he built during his association with the franchise.

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Hopkinson joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season, bringing international experience from his time with the England men’s team. His professionalism, expertise and efforts to improve the team’s fielding standards were valued during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction will take place in Goa on December 16, with the day-long event scheduled on the same day as the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, according to Cricinfo.

The auction will be held nearly a month after the retention deadline of November 15, which the IPL has communicated to the franchises.

The IPL trade window has witnessed two trades since the conclusion of the 2026 season. In June, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) traded their captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. More recently, DC traded fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in exchange for uncapped leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions of the showpiece tournament. The Bengaluru-based franchise successfully defended its title against Gujarat Titans during the 2026 final in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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