Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South African spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a shoulder injury.

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"Mumbai Indians have confirmed the signing of South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match," Mumbai Indians said in a release.

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"Mumbai Indians wish Santner a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action soon," it added.

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Maharaj is one of South Africa's most experienced spinners across all formats. The left-arm bowler with sharp control and the ability to build sustained pressure has been a consistent presence in the Proteas setup since his international debut in 2016. He was selected for South Africa's 2021 T20 World Cup squad without having played a single T20 international, debuted as captain against Sri Lanka, and took a wicket with his very first delivery in the format.

A captain for the national team and in franchise cricket, Keshav, in his last 30 T20 matches, has taken 31 wickets with a best of 3 for 15. In 218 T20s, he has taken 191 wickets at an average of 27.63, with best figures of 4/15.

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Santner's season lasted just four matches in which he took five wickets at an average of 25.00, with best figures of 2/16 and scoring 26 runs in two innings.

MI are in ninth place in the points table with two wins and five losses. They will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

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